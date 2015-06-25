June 25 Euronext:

* 2,702,703 new ordinary shares issued by Reworld Media SA , immediately assimilated with the existing ordinary shares, will be listed on the market Alternext Paris as of June 29

* Shares are issued with reference price of 1.85 euro ($2.07) per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)