BRIEF-Prim Q1 net profit up at 2.9 mln euros
* Q1 REVENUE 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
June 26 Pierrel SpA :
* Agrees on modification of debt restructuring of 17.5 million euros ($19.6 million) with Unicredit Banca, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro E Banca Popolare Di Milano
* Modification regards budget package proposal of unit Pierrel Pharma Srl and of indirect subsidiary THERAMetrics SpA and was approved by banks on March 2
* Agreement consists of the payment of about 60 percent of overall debt as of June 30, 2015 until June 2021 and payment of remaining 40 percent in a single installment on December 31, 2021
* Payment of unpaid interest accrued up to December 31, 2014 in three installments: on the date of signing of the agreement, on July 31 and October 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Myriad Genetics - announced new data "demonstrating utility" of prolaris test to predict 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: