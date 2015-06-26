June 26 Pierrel SpA :

* Agrees on modification of debt restructuring of 17.5 million euros ($19.6 million) with Unicredit Banca, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro E Banca Popolare Di Milano

* Modification regards budget package proposal of unit Pierrel Pharma Srl and of indirect subsidiary THERAMetrics SpA and was approved by banks on March 2

* Agreement consists of the payment of about 60 percent of overall debt as of June 30, 2015 until June 2021 and payment of remaining 40 percent in a single installment on December 31, 2021

* Payment of unpaid interest accrued up to December 31, 2014 in three installments: on the date of signing of the agreement, on July 31 and October 31, 2015