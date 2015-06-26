June 26 Adocia SA :

* Announced completion of a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating BioChaperone lispro, an ultra-rapid formulation of insulin Lispro licensed to Lilly

* Adocia and Lilly report positive Phase 1b topline results on the post-meal effect of ultra-rapid BioChaperone Lispro in patients with type 1 diabetes Source text for Eikon:

