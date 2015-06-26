BRIEF-Abeona says ABO-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up
* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102 phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct
June 26 4 SC AG :
* 4SC's partner Yakult Honsha enters with cancer compound resminostat further indications and starts clinical phase I study in patients with pancreatic or biliary tract cancer in Japan
* First patient has been treated with resminostat in a Japan-based Phase I clinical study conducted by 4SC's partner Yakult Honsha Source text for Eikon:
* Says owner Zhang Haiming plans to add shares in the company for up to 200 million yuan ($28.99 million) within next six months