June 26 African Bank Ltd :

* Loss of R2.8 billion (2014: R5.9 billion restated) for the six months ended 31 March 2015 - in line with trading update issued on June 11, 2015

* Expectation that losses will persist for near future

* Interest expense reduced by 5 pct to R2.28 billion from prior period (2014: R2.40 billion)

* Credit impairment charge of R5.4 billion (2014: R8.5 billion restated)

* Operating costs increased by 4 pct to R1.38 billion from prior period (2014: R1.32 bln)

* Bank deemed it improbable that sufficient taxable profit will be available against which deferred tax asset will be recoverable

* Restoration to profitability and subsequent achievement of acceptable investor returns in "good bank" will take time, effort and commitment