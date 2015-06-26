June 26 Streamwide SA :

* Announces issuance of 2,325,000 warrants (bsa2 and bsa3) at unit price of 0.007 euro to company managers, employees and dedicated person

* Issuance of warrants could lead to capital increase of nearly 5 million euros ($5.6 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Kf66UG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)