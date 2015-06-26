BRIEF-Prim Q1 net profit up at 2.9 mln euros
* Q1 REVENUE 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
June 26 Medigene AG :
* Announces subscription price for new shares from current capital increase
* Subscription price for ongoing capital measure at 8.30 euros ($9) per new share
* Subscription price for ongoing capital measure at 8.30 euros ($9) per new share

* Plans to issue up to approximately 5.6 million new shares by cash contributions for further development of its clinical and preclinical development of its immunotherapy platforms
* Myriad Genetics - announced new data "demonstrating utility" of prolaris test to predict 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer