BRIEF-Prim Q1 net profit up at 2.9 mln euros
* Q1 REVENUE 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
June 26 Aerocrine Ab
* Aerocrine applies for delisting
* The last day of trading in the share is expected to be July 13, 2015
* Myriad Genetics - announced new data "demonstrating utility" of prolaris test to predict 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer