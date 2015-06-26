BRIEF-Prim Q1 net profit up at 2.9 mln euros
* Q1 REVENUE 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
June 26 Roche Holding AG
* Roche's Perjeta recommended for approval in EU for use before surgery in HER2-positive early breast cancer Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Myriad Genetics - announced new data "demonstrating utility" of prolaris test to predict 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: