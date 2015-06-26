BRIEF-Abeona says ABO-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up
* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102 phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct
June 26 Neovacs SA :
* Successfully raises 7.5 million euros ($8.39 million) from institutional American investors
* Capital increase will be used to finance development of Ifnalpha-Kinoïde Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102 phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct
* Says owner Zhang Haiming plans to add shares in the company for up to 200 million yuan ($28.99 million) within next six months