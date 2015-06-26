BRIEF-Vivant corp records total net income for the period ending March 31, 2017 of 243.8 million Pesos
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
June 26 Relaxnews SA :
* AFP and Relaxnews (Publicis Groupe ) strengthen global strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO