June 26 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its unit, Ezentis Brasil Telecom, exercises option to buy 45 percent of Brazil's Servicos, Instalacao e Engenharia de Comunicacoes Ltda (Seicom) for 4.26 million euros ($4.77 million) Source text for Eikon:

