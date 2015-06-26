BRIEF-Funespana Q1 net profit up 7 pct year on year
* Q1 SALES 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
June 26 Bloober Team SA
* Premiere of its game 'Layers of Fear' on PC set for August 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 SALES 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
COLOMBO, May 12 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Friday, near a one-year high, led by gains in blue chips such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc.