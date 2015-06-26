BRIEF-AGC Bor Glassworks Q1 net profit to RAS up at RUB 301.5 million
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.86 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.49 BILLION YEAR AGO
June 26 Technical Olympic SA :
* Approves issuance of common bond loans up to 5 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1Lz8dEw
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.86 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.49 BILLION YEAR AGO
MEXICO CITY/CHICAGO, May 12 Mexico's growing beef industry is targeting Muslim consumers in the Middle East for its prime cuts as it seeks to reduce dependence on buyers in the United States.