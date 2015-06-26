June 26 Vantage Development SA :

* Chairman of the company's supervisory board, Grzegorz Dzik, sells 27,386,829 shares for 2.72 zloty per share to NUTIT AS

* Grzegorz Dzik lowers his stake in company to 3.4 percent from 47.26 percent after sale of 27.4 mln shares to Nutit AS

* Nutit AS is an affiliated unit of Grzegorz Dzik