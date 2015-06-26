BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
June 26 Vantage Development SA :
* Chairman of the company's supervisory board, Grzegorz Dzik, sells 27,386,829 shares for 2.72 zloty per share to NUTIT AS
* Grzegorz Dzik lowers his stake in company to 3.4 percent from 47.26 percent after sale of 27.4 mln shares to Nutit AS
* Nutit AS is an affiliated unit of Grzegorz Dzik Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7271 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: