BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
June 26 M.W. Trade SA :
* Issued 23,000 series MWT062018 bonds at issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($267.54) per share and maturity of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7377 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: