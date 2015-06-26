June 26 Chemical Specialities Ltd :

* Distributed a notice letter to all affected persons of company of application in terms of section 150(5) of Companies Act 71 of 2008 for a further extension of time to publish business rescue plan

* Agreed that to curtail costs, extension be obtained by creditors voting for or against extension of time

* Current extension is until June 30, 2015

* BRPS are confident that this period will be extended considering what is set out below