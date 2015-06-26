BRIEF-The Second Cup reports Q1 EPS $0.04
* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta
June 26 Tukas :
* Sees FY net sales up by 100 percent versus year ago
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA margin at 17 percent
* Says to have 45 million lira ($16.90 million) additional equity in FY 2015 financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6626 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta
* Total sales volume increased by 27.8 pct to 9,748 tons for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: