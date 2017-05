June 26 Selonda Aquaculture SA :

* Says after absorption of Dias' assets its share capital will amount to 245,497,164 shares of 0.3 euros each

* Approves share capital increase of 12,378,594 euros by absorbing assets of Dias Aquaculture

* Approves bond loans issue of 110 million euros ($122.65 million) to refinance its debt

