June 29 KTG Agrar AG :

* By Fosun International Limited controlled Fidelidade-Companhia De Seguros SA, Portugal to acquire 9.03 pct of KTG Agrar SE

* After completion of this transaction, freefloat of KTG Agrar SE will be 60.1 pct