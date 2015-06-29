BRIEF-Tabuk Agricultural Development reports Q1 loss of 3.7 mln riyals
* Q1 total revenue 20.6 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2pwSoWA) Further company coverage:
June 29 KTG Agrar AG :
* By Fosun International Limited controlled Fidelidade-Companhia De Seguros SA, Portugal to acquire 9.03 pct of KTG Agrar SE
* After completion of this transaction, freefloat of KTG Agrar SE will be 60.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Diageo - HM Revenue & Customs intends to issue preliminary notices of assessment under new diverted profits tax regime, which came into effect in April 2015