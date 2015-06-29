UPDATE 3-Time Inc slashes dividend in cost-cutting push, shares dive
* Sales fall for 4th straight qtr (Adds details from earnings call, updates shares)
June 29 (Reuters) -
* Nasdaq stockholm orders eniro to pay a fine of SEK 597,000 relating to the company's information disclosure in conjunction with adjustment of a forecast. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Sales fall for 4th straight qtr (Adds details from earnings call, updates shares)
* SAP said it would improve remuneration system (Adds background, detail, shareholder comment)