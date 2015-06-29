BRIEF-K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter: Johan Thorell appointed chairman
May 10 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
June 29 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :
* Says sold all unexercised option rights in cash call
* Sold 174,430 unexercised option rights at the unit price of 0.70 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote