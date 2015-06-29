June 29 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Announces successful placement of subordinated loan

* Placed a dated subordinated loan with par value of 75 million Norwegian crowns ($9.51 million) with a coupon of three-month NIBOR + 6.70 pct

* Loan has a maturity of 10 years and Vardia Insurance has right to call after five years

($1 = 7.8893 Norwegian crowns)