June 29 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
:
* Strategic review update
* German retail operations remains a priority of group given
this territory's market size (31 billion euro) and group's
relatively small market share of 4.2 pct
* Company has made substantial progress towards proposed
listing on prime standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange,
accompanied by an inward listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
* Anticipated that Dutch incorporated holding company will
acquire all of issued shares in company in exchange for shares
in Dutch Holding Company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: