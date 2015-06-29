June 29 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd :

* Strategic review update

* German retail operations remains a priority of group given this territory's market size (31 billion euro) and group's relatively small market share of 4.2 pct

* Company has made substantial progress towards proposed listing on prime standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, accompanied by an inward listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

* Anticipated that Dutch incorporated holding company will acquire all of issued shares in company in exchange for shares in Dutch Holding Company