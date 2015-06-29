June 29 Infra Spolka Akcyjna :

* Anna Franecka lowers her stake in the company to 14.82 percent from 19.76 percent via a sale of 92,625 shares

* Anna Franecka is the chairman of the supervisory board

* Henryk Franecki sells 97,125 of Infra shares and reduces his stake in the company to 15.54 percent from 20.72 percent

* Henryk Franecki is Infra's chairman of the management board

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)