BRIEF-Leoni H2 business to be a bit more muted than H1 - CEO
* Says EBIT effect from latest divestment will be 10 million euros
June 29 Infra Spolka Akcyjna :
* Anna Franecka lowers her stake in the company to 14.82 percent from 19.76 percent via a sale of 92,625 shares
* Anna Franecka is the chairman of the supervisory board
* Henryk Franecki sells 97,125 of Infra shares and reduces his stake in the company to 15.54 percent from 20.72 percent
* Henryk Franecki is Infra's chairman of the management board
