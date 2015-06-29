BRIEF-Gansu Mogao Industrial's shares to resume trade on May 11
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 11 after controlling shareholder's share acquisition plan
June 29 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Says its subsidiary Tallink Line LTD. and Nordea Bank Finland Plc have signed loan agreement for 184 million euros ($204.64 million) to finance new 230 million euros LNG powered fast ferry Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HAVANA, May 10 Cuba represents a "huge" but challenging opportunity for U.S. cruise, airline and hotel companies as American visitors to the Caribbean island could increase as much as sevenfold by 2025, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.