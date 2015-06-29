BRIEF-Cxense elects Lars Bjørn Thoresen as chairman
* ELECTS LARS BJØRN THORESEN AS CHAIRMAN AS PROPOSED BY NOMINATION COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Mobile Network Group SA :
* Announces global partnership between Mobext, a Havas Group agency specializing in mobile business and mobile application Shazam
* Agreement will provide Mobext with priority access to Shazam's product roadmap, sharing and exchanging data for global retargeting and profiling
* Partnership will be led by Mobile Network Group, Shazam's partner in France and Europe
Source text: bit.ly/1GVsQGP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* ELECTS LARS BJØRN THORESEN AS CHAIRMAN AS PROPOSED BY NOMINATION COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Directors do not recommend payment of third quarterly dividend