BRIEF-Diageo says HMRC to issue notices requiring additional tax
* Diageo - HM Revenue & Customs intends to issue preliminary notices of assessment under new diverted profits tax regime, which came into effect in April 2015
June 29 Ladbrokes Plc
* Business review presentation scheduled for 30th June will be deferred until further notice
* Further to the announcement on 23rd June discussions between Ladbrokes and the board of Gala Coral about a possible merger of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral's online businesses to create an enlarged business are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CFO - "consumer continues to be very responsible even with growing discretionary income...they're still managing higher cost like health care, rent and student loan debt"