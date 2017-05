June 29 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab

* European Commission has approved the oral suspension formulation of Orfadin (nitisinone) for the treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1) as of 19 June 2015

* The oral suspension will be made available to patients throughout Europe in H2 2015.