June 29 Agellis Group AB :

* Agellis Group has been granted a patent for the technology used in the products EMLI-ELP and EMLI-FBL in USA

* Patent gives Agellis protection from competition in both the steel industry (EMLI-FBL) and in the non-ferrous metals industry (EMLI-ELP) Source text: bit.ly/1Npf41H

