June 29 KOKS Finance Ltd and KOKS JSC:

* Announce results of exchange offer for eurobonds

* Say principal amount of existing notes tendered and accepted for exchange is $150.85 million

* Aggregate amount of new notes to be issued is $136.5 million

* Aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes which will be outstanding following the settlement date is $199.15 million

* New notes will mature on Dec. 28, 2018