BRIEF-Barclays CEO staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 pct of vote
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote
June 29 KOKS Finance Ltd and KOKS JSC:
* Announce results of exchange offer for eurobonds
* Say principal amount of existing notes tendered and accepted for exchange is $150.85 million
* Aggregate amount of new notes to be issued is $136.5 million
* Aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes which will be outstanding following the settlement date is $199.15 million
* New notes will mature on Dec. 28, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1JiDCru Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday morning as heavyweight energy stocks rose with higher oil prices, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.