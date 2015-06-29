Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
June 29 Citycon Oyj :
* Citycon and NCC AB take the next step with the (re)development of the new shopping centre Mölndal Galleria
* The investment project will begin its construction phase in August now that the zoning has gained legal force
* Citycon will purchase NCC's 50 percent share after the project is completed making Citycon's total investment around 120 million euros ($133.45 million)
* New shopping centre is scheduled to open in 2018 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8992 euros)
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.