BRIEF-Gansu Mogao Industrial's shares to resume trade on May 11
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 11 after controlling shareholder's share acquisition plan
June 29 Advtech Ltd
* Jeff Livingstone has not made himself available for re- election as a director of company and will accordingly retire
* Announcement regarding appointment of a new chairman will be made in due course
HAVANA, May 10 Cuba represents a "huge" but challenging opportunity for U.S. cruise, airline and hotel companies as American visitors to the Caribbean island could increase as much as sevenfold by 2025, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.