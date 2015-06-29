June 29 Transgene SA :
* Transgene plans restructuring to focus on research and
development
* Says it is no longer strategic for Transgene to keep its
stand-alone pharmaceutical development and bio-manufacturing
capabilities
* Planned restructuring would lead to company's terminating
such activities, which is expected to result in loss of
approximately 120 positions
* Company has received a proposal from ABL, Inc, a U.S.
subsidiary of Institut Merieux, under which ABL would offer, in
Illkirch (France), positions to a significant number of
Transgene`s employees involved in manufacturing and related
activities
