June 29 Transgene SA :

* Transgene plans restructuring to focus on research and development

* Says it is no longer strategic for Transgene to keep its stand-alone pharmaceutical development and bio-manufacturing capabilities

* Planned restructuring would lead to company's terminating such activities, which is expected to result in loss of approximately 120 positions

* Company has received a proposal from ABL, Inc, a U.S. subsidiary of Institut Merieux, under which ABL would offer, in Illkirch (France), positions to a significant number of Transgene`s employees involved in manufacturing and related activities

