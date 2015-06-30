June 30 Dbv Technologies Sa :

* Announces completion of part A of the miles study evaluating the safety of Viaskin Milk in pediatric cow's milk allergy

* The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the study recommended that the study continue and expressed no safety concerns after evaluating the Part A safety data of subjects treated with a 150 micrograms, 300 micrograms and 500 micrograms doses of Viaskin Milk

* Initiation of part B expected in second half of 2015 pending consultation with regulatory agencies

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)