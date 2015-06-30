June 30 Dbv Technologies Sa :
* Announces completion of part A of the miles study evaluating the safety of
Viaskin Milk in pediatric cow's milk allergy
* The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the study recommended that the
study continue and expressed no safety concerns after evaluating the Part A
safety data of subjects treated with a 150 micrograms, 300 micrograms and 500
micrograms doses of Viaskin Milk
* Initiation of part B expected in second half of 2015 pending consultation
with regulatory agencies
