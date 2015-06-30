June 30 Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd
* Group's amanzoe and nikki beach resorts continue their
operations as usual and dolphin, in close cooperation with local
management teams of resorts, are monitoring situation to ensure
uninterrupted provision of seamless services to our hotel guests
* Pdate in relation to recent capital controls measures
implemented in greece
* Cash balances of group's subsidiaries deposited with banks
operating in greece as at 26 june 2015 amounts in aggregate to
euro 1.5 million.
* Remaining cash balances of group, excluding restricted
cash under financing arrangements, as at 26 june 2015 amount to
euro 55.8 million, of which euro 53.3 million are held at isle
of man, by capital international limited, in a royal bank of
scotland account.
* Restricted cash balances of group are euro 18.4 million
and are held at banks in dominican republic, isle of man and
cyprus.
