UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
June 30 Blinkx Plc
* Effective 1 July 2015, Anthony Bettencourt will step down as chairman of Blinkx board of directors, in order to focus on executive responsibilities
* Bettencourt will remain on board as a non-executive director, serving on company's nomination and remuneration committees
* Raj Chellaraj, lead independent non-executive director will assume role of chairman of Blinkx board of directors
* In addition to his role as chairman of board, Chellaraj will serve on company's nomination and audit committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 5 Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.