June 30 Blinkx Plc

* Effective 1 July 2015, Anthony Bettencourt will step down as chairman of Blinkx board of directors, in order to focus on executive responsibilities

* Bettencourt will remain on board as a non-executive director, serving on company's nomination and remuneration committees

* Raj Chellaraj, lead independent non-executive director will assume role of chairman of Blinkx board of directors

* In addition to his role as chairman of board, Chellaraj will serve on company's nomination and audit committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: