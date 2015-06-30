June 30 Colt Group SA :

* To accelerate improved performance, will focus on core network, voice and data centre services businesses and exit IT services

* Will continue to drive improvements in data centre services through better use of assets

* Do not believe IT business can compete and grow successfully with a level of risk that is acceptable

* Board has decided to exit IT services over next two to three years

* Expects to incur exceptional cash costs of 45 millon-55 million euros and non-cash impairment charge of about 90 million euros

* Also expected to take exceptional restructuring costs of about 25 million euros relating to core business

* Anticipate around 25 million of annual savings related to restructuring to be reflected in core business EBITDA partially in 2015 and fully in 2016

* Management is targeting group revenue from core business in a range of 1.50 billion-1.52 billion euros in 2015, and in a range of 1.50 billion-1.53 billion euros in 2016

* Trading performance of group in Q2 is in line with management expectations and interim results will be reported before end of July

* Has put initiatives in place to drive higher margin through its existing product portfolio

* Conducting a detailed review to identify optimal structure and positioning of data centre services business

* Management is targeting for group to deliver positive free cash flow for core business in a range of 70 million-80 million euros for full year 2015, improving to a range of 100 million-120 million euros in 2016

* Q2 will be last full quarter showing decline in carrier voice revenue from this decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)