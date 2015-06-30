June 30 Plus500 Ltd
* As at close of business on 27 june 2015, last practicable
date, group had achieved revenues of $43 mln for Q2, following
$82 mln in Q1, giving year to date revenues of $125 mlnm
* Q2 is typically a quieter trading quarter for group (Q2
2014 revenue was $45.5 mln compared to Q1 2014 revenue of $60.7
mln for a total of $106.2 mln in H1 2014)
* Net cash position as of 27 june 2015 stood at $95.4 mln.
This excludes customer cash retained separately in segregated
accounts
* Group now considers it has substantially completed UK
company's remediation plan
* As at close of business on 27 June, 13,499 Plus500UK
customers had been fully reviewed by remediation team and
unfrozen, thereby enabling those customers to trade and to
deposit and withdraw funds
* Of these 9,758 (72 pct) have resumed trading, with 5,261
making additional funding deposits
* Of customers reviewed and unfrozen 874 have cashed out all
their funds (6 pct)
* In subjecting these customer accounts to remedial aml
procedures, only 5 accounts have had to be refused re-opening
* To date, majority of customers' balances have been
unfrozen
* Management team believe they can now be dealt with on a
"business as usual" basis along with new customer applications,
when latter are resumed under new improved procedures
