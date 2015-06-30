June 30 Ablynx NV :
* Ablynx and Taisho sign exclusive license agreement for the
development and commercialisation of anti-TNFa nanobody
(Ozoralizumab) in Japan
* Under terms of agreement, Taisho will be responsible for
development, registration and commercialisation of anti-TNFA
nanobody therapeutics in Japan
* Ablynx will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and
is entitled to receive development and commercial milestone
payments plus royalties based on annual net sales of anti-TNFa
Nanobody therapeutics generated in Japan
