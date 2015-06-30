June 30 Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx and Taisho sign exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialisation of anti-TNFa nanobody (Ozoralizumab) in Japan

* Under terms of agreement, Taisho will be responsible for development, registration and commercialisation of anti-TNFA nanobody therapeutics in Japan

* Ablynx will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and is entitled to receive development and commercial milestone payments plus royalties based on annual net sales of anti-TNFa Nanobody therapeutics generated in Japan Source text for Eikon:

