June 30 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc
* Following update with regard to a proposed financing and
assignment of $20 million facility agreement with Arawak Energy
Bermuda Limited
* Continues to reduce cost exposure to its exploration
assets via a farmout/divestment process and underlying general
and administrative expenses
* Has undertaken to repay Arawak loan facility and requires
additional funding to repay creditors and for working capital
purposes
* Preparing to raise up to $22 million, majority of which
will be via a placing to institutional investors with a smaller
element being an open offer to all shareholders
* Arawak Energy Bermuda entered into an assignment agreement
with Weighbridge Trust Limited which is acting as agent for
Waterford Finance And Investment and Richard Griffiths
* Weighbridge will acquire Arawak loan facility for benefit
of Waterford and Griffiths
* Remains intention of company to repay Arawak loan facility
as soon as fundraising is completed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: