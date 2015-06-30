June 30 Edcon Holdings Ltd :
* Announces exchange offer and consent solicitation for any
and all of its outstanding 425,000,000 euro 133/8 pct senior
notes due 2019
* Holders are invited to exchange each eur 1,000 of their
notes for consideration set forth in either or a combination of
following options
* Issuer expects to exchange all option a notes and option b
notes for consideration described above in November 2015, based
on its historical borrowing base
* Eur 400 of new super senior 8 pct PIK notes issued by
Edcon Limited (which includes a eur 50 early consent payment)
* Eur 150 of new super senior 8 pct PIK notes issued by
Edcon Ltd, eur 150 of new senior secured 9.75 pct/12.75 pct
PIK-toggle notes issued by Edcon Ltd and warrants to purchase
shares of issuer and one of its affiliates
* Offer has received support of holders of about 48.6 pct in
aggregate principal amount of notes, and has minimum
participation condition of 50 pct
* Exchange offer will expire at 11:59 pm, New York city
time, on July 28, 2015, unless extended or terminated by issuer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: