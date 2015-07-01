BRIEF-MG Med to buy 17.1 pct stake in Oxford Cancer Biomarkers for 3.40 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
July 1 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Signs extension to collaboration agreement with Guangdong Hengju Medical Technologies Co. Limited. to add two treatment rooms
* Binding agreement for two additional gantry treatment rooms, equipped with the next generation Pencil Beam Scanning capability, is worth about 20 million euros ($22.3 million) to IBA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4