BRIEF-MG Med to buy 17.1 pct stake in Oxford Cancer Biomarkers for 3.40 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
July 1 Ablynx NV :
* Taube Hodson Stonex Partners LLP announces 5.14 percent shareholding in Ablynx
* Taube Hodson Stonex Partners LLP now hold 2,796,302 Ablynx shares, which represent 5.14 percent of the current 54,407,572 outstanding shares of Ablynx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4