July 1 Ablynx NV :

* Taube Hodson Stonex Partners LLP announces 5.14 percent shareholding in Ablynx

* Taube Hodson Stonex Partners LLP now hold 2,796,302 Ablynx shares, which represent 5.14 percent of the current 54,407,572 outstanding shares of Ablynx