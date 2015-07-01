BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
July 1 Topps Tiles Plc
* Like-for-like revenues for Q3 increased by 5.9% (2014: increase of 6.3%), reflecting continued growth in market share
* Management remain comfortable with current market expectations for year as a whole
* Remain well-positioned to continue to grow our market share in remainder of year
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4