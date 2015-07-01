July 1 Monitise Plc

* Both partners have committed to provide up to a maximum of £10 million of capital each to joint venture over two years dependent on scale and nature of opportunities identified

* Joint venture will be led by julio faura, one of santander's innovation leaders, and chaired by monitise founder alastair lukies, and will operate from london

* 50:50 joint venture will be aimed at investing in, building and scaling fintech businesses with potential to redefine and support financial services globally

* Will invest in fintech businesses which will benefit from opportunity to become partners with largest bank in euro zone by market capitalisation with a meaningful presence across europe and latin america

* In addition to its 50% ownership interest in joint venture, monitise will benefit from a multi-million pound upfront licence fee with further ongoing revenues expected to be generated by initiative

* Both partners have committed to provide up to a maximum of £10 million of capital each