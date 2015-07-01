July 1 Monitise Plc
* In addition to its 50% ownership interest in joint
venture, monitise will benefit from a multi-million pound
upfront licence fee with further ongoing revenues expected to be
generated by initiative
* Both partners have committed to provide up to a maximum of
£10 million of capital each to joint venture over two years
dependent on scale and nature of opportunities identified
* Joint venture will be led by julio faura, one of
santander's innovation leaders, and chaired by monitise founder
alastair lukies, and will operate from london
* Banco santander and monitise to launch a fintech joint
venture
* 50:50 joint venture will be aimed at investing in,
building and scaling fintech businesses with potential to
redefine and support financial services globally
* Joint venture will invest in fintech businesses
* Will invest in fintech businesses which will benefit from
opportunity to become partners with largest bank in euro zone by
market capitalisation with a meaningful presence across europe
and latin america
(Reporting By Matt Scuffham)