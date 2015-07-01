Italy - Factors to watch on May 8
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 1 UBM Plc
* Has acquired Global Sources Ltd.'s 60.1 pct interest in eMedia Asia Limited
* Following this transaction, UBM will own 100 pct of eMedia Asia.
* Consideration for global sources' 60.1 pct stake will be approximately $9 mln in cash, subject to adjustments for cash and working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
