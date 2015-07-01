July 1 Kinnevik

* Leads financing round in Global Fashion Group and agrees to contribute its shareholding in two Brazilian e-commerce businesses

* Says will invest its pro rata share of financing round amounting to eur 41 million

* Says has undertaken to guarantee an additional part of financing round jointly amounting to a total maximum commitment of eur 65 million

* Says kinnevik has agreed to contribute its entire shareholding in two Brazilian online fashion businesses Kanui and Tricae to GFG