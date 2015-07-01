SE Asia Stocks-Macron win brings cheer; Indonesia hits record high

By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a