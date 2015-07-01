BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
July 1 Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB :
* Says new share issue subscribed for in 88 percent
* Raises 9.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.20 million) before issue costs
Source text: bit.ly/1LCfD9h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2991 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)